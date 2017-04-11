Commander US Air Force in Europe and Africa General Tod Wolters to Pay Working Visit to Bulgaria
photo: wikipedia
Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defense has announced that Commander US Air forces in Europe; Commander US Air forces in Africa; commander Allied Air Command General Tod Wolters is to arrive at a working visit to Bulgaria on Tuesday, announced BNR.
General Walters will join a discussion about the fulfilment of projects under the US initiative for investments in Europe’s security field.
