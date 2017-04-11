Stockholm Attack Suspect 'Confesses to Terrorist Crime'
photo: twitter
A 39-year-old Uzbek national suspected of mowing down a crowd of people on a busy Stockholm street in a stolen truck on Tuesday admitted committing "a terrorist crime," his lawyer said, according to APF.
Rakhmat "Akilov confesses to a terrorist crime and accepts his custody detention," his lawyer Johan Eriksson told a court custody hearing in Stockholm.
