Bulgaria: Stockholm Attack Suspect 'Confesses to Terrorist Crime' photo: twitter

A 39-year-old Uzbek national suspected of mowing down a crowd of people on a busy Stockholm street in a stolen truck on Tuesday admitted committing "a terrorist crime," his lawyer said, according to APF.

Rakhmat "Akilov confesses to a terrorist crime and accepts his custody detention," his lawyer Johan Eriksson told a court custody hearing in Stockholm.

