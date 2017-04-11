GERB and BSP to Discuss Priorities of Bulgaria’s Presidency of Council of Europe

The leader of GERB Boyko Borisov and Bulgarian Socialist Party leader Kornelia Ninova are expected to meet on Tuesday, in order to discuss the priorities of Bulgaria’s forthcoming Presidency of the Council of Europe starting on January 1, 2018, as well as other topical challenges, announced BNR.

GERB has invited all political parties represented at the new National Assembly at such meetings.

Meanwhile, the talks between GERB and the United Patriots about the formation of the future cabinet will continue today.  

