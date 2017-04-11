Second Day of Truck Queues at Bulgarian-Turkish Border

For a second day a freight traffic towards Turkey has been intense the Border Police Directorate reported, quoted by BNR. The queue of trucks in the direction of Turkey at the border checkpoint of Kapitan Andreevo has reached 6 km, while the queue at the Lesovo checkpoint is 3 km long.

There are queues of trucks on both sides of the Dunav Bridge border checkpoint at the Bulgarian-Romanian border, as well.

At the Bulgarian borders with Serbia, Macedonia and Greece, the traffic is normal at all checkpoints, it was reported.