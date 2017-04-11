Second Day of Truck Queues at Bulgarian-Turkish Border

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 11, 2017, Tuesday // 10:37| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Second Day of Truck Queues at Bulgarian-Turkish Border photo: BGNES

For a second day a freight traffic towards Turkey has been intense the Border Police Directorate reported, quoted by BNR. The queue of trucks in the direction of Turkey at the border checkpoint of Kapitan Andreevo has reached 6 km, while the queue at the Lesovo checkpoint is 3 km long.

There are queues of trucks on both sides of the Dunav Bridge border checkpoint at the Bulgarian-Romanian border, as well.

At the Bulgarian borders with Serbia, Macedonia and Greece, the traffic is normal at all checkpoints, it was reported.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kapitan Andreevo, border checkpoint, Lesovo, Bulgarian-Romanian border, Dunav Bridge
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria