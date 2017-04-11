Over 50% of Bulgarians Say They Are Religious

Society | April 11, 2017, Tuesday // 08:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Over 50% of Bulgarians Say They Are Religious photo: BGNES

51% of the Bulgarians  say they are religious, 36% say they are not, 3% determine themselves as atheists and the rest cannot answer, a poll of Gallup International across 68 countries worldwide shows, according to BNR.

Thus Bulgaria takes a position somewhere in the middle of the list in terms of religiousness declared. The Bulgarian  level is the lowest in the Balkans, but at the same time higher than Belgium, Austria, Germany and France.

58% of the Bulgarians believe in God, 29% - In life after death, 60% say the human being has a soul, 23% believe in hell and 25% - in paradise.

Bulgaria is below the average levels globally under these indexes as well.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: religious, Gallup International
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria