Over 50% of Bulgarians Say They Are Religious

51% of the Bulgarians say they are religious, 36% say they are not, 3% determine themselves as atheists and the rest cannot answer, a poll of Gallup International across 68 countries worldwide shows, according to BNR.

Thus Bulgaria takes a position somewhere in the middle of the list in terms of religiousness declared. The Bulgarian level is the lowest in the Balkans, but at the same time higher than Belgium, Austria, Germany and France.

58% of the Bulgarians believe in God, 29% - In life after death, 60% say the human being has a soul, 23% believe in hell and 25% - in paradise.

Bulgaria is below the average levels globally under these indexes as well.