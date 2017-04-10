GERB, The Patriots Reach Consensus in 4 Spheres
After another phase of negotiations at parliament for forming of the new Bulgarian cabinet, on Monday Deputy Chair of GERB Tsvetan Tsvetanov commented that till the moment consensus was reached with the United Patriots coalition in the spheres of security, energy, sports and tourism, according to BNR.
The talks continue with the expectation of parameters reached by the end of the week which can be publicy proclaimed, grounding a stable 4-year-long rule with Boyko Borisov being the PM, Tsvetanov further said.
Co-chair of United Patriots Valeri Simeonov commented that there was still arguing on the minimum pension subject, but a rapprochement of stances has been registered.
