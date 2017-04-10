EU Commissioner Věra Jourová: Bulgaria and Romania on Right Track and Not Any Worse than Other Member States

EU Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Věra Jourová stated that according to the latest EC report on the systems of justice within the community, Bulgaria and Romania are on right track in the sphere and they are not worse than the other member-states.

The report’s segment, tackling Bulgaria, expects more reforms and a better judicial response in the fight with organized crime and money laundering, as well as more effective actions against corruption, the EU commissioner further said.



Jurova said that during all of her mandate she has always wanted to to make CVM as concrete as possible, and make it "like milestones for Bulgaria and Romania so that they know exactly what to do, what the Commission wants them to do and by when".

"We were quite clear and concrete in the last CVM reports that we want to receive tangible and sustainable results and that the countries are going in the right direction. But we need sustainable results on the ground," she said.



Commenting the number of the judges in Bulgaria, the Commissioner said that it is quite high and not in correlation with the length of proceedings.

"When we see long proceedings in the Member States, it might be the case that they do not have sufficient capacities, they do not have good enough organization of the work of the courts, be it the work of judges and officers and personnel’’, she added.

The EC has presented today its assessment of the efficiency, quality and independence of the systems of justice within the separate EU member-states. It is reported that the longevity of civil and commercial trials across the union has been declining, including states with challenging systems of justice.