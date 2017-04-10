EU Commissioner Věra Jourová: Bulgaria and Romania on Right Track and Not Any Worse than Other Member States

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | April 10, 2017, Monday // 16:50| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: EU Commissioner Věra Jourová: Bulgaria and Romania on Right Track and Not Any Worse than Other Member States EPA/BGNES

EU Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality  Věra Jourová stated that according to the latest EC report on the systems of justice within the community, Bulgaria and Romania are on right track in the sphere and they are not worse than the other member-states.

The report’s segment, tackling Bulgaria, expects more reforms and a better judicial response in the fight with organized crime and money laundering, as well as more effective actions against corruption, the EU commissioner further said.

Jurova said that during all of her mandate she has always wanted to to make CVM as concrete as possible, and make it "like milestones for Bulgaria and Romania so that they know exactly what to do, what the Commission wants them to do and by when".

"We were quite clear and concrete in the last CVM reports that we want to receive tangible and sustainable results and that the countries are going in the right direction. But we need sustainable results on the ground," she said.

Commenting the number of the judges in Bulgaria, the Commissioner said that it is quite high and not in correlation with the length of proceedings.

 "When we see long proceedings in the Member States, it might be the case that they do not have sufficient capacities, they do not have good enough organization of the work of the courts, be it the work of judges and officers and personnel’’, she added.

 The EC has presented today its assessment of the efficiency, quality and independence of the systems of justice within the separate EU member-states. It is reported that the longevity of civil and commercial trials across the union has been declining, including states with challenging systems of justice.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU Commisioner, Vera Jourova, justice, Commission for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, Romania
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria