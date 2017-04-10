5km Long Queue of Trucks Formed at the Exit of Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint, 4km at Lesovo Checkpoint

On the Bulgarian-Turkish border at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, a queue of about 5km of cargo vehicles formed at the exit.

At the exit of Lesovo border checkpoint, a queue of about 4km of trucks formed. This was announced by the press centre of Chief Directorate Border Police.



The information is by 13:30 Bulgarian time.



On the Bulgarian-Romanian border, at Dunav Most – Ruse border checkpoint, there was a 2km long queue of cargo vehicles at the exit.



Traffic is normal at all other checkpoints on the borders with Serbia, Macedonia, and Greece.