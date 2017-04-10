5km Long Queue of Trucks Formed at the Exit of Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint, 4km at Lesovo Checkpoint
EPA/BGNES
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
On the Bulgarian-Turkish border at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, a queue of about 5km of cargo vehicles formed at the exit.
On the Bulgarian-Turkish border at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, a queue of about 5km of cargo vehicles formed at the exit.
At the exit of Lesovo border checkpoint, a queue of about 4km of trucks formed. This was announced by the press centre of Chief Directorate Border Police.
The information is by 13:30 Bulgarian time.
On the Bulgarian-Romanian border, at Dunav Most – Ruse border checkpoint, there was a 2km long queue of cargo vehicles at the exit.
Traffic is normal at all other checkpoints on the borders with Serbia, Macedonia, and Greece.
- » Education Minister Unveils Anti-Aggression Plan
- » Negotiation Teams of GERB and United Patriots Hold Meeting at National Assembly
- » 8km Long Queue of Trucks Formed at the Exit of Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint
- » Illegal Migrants Discovered in Cargo Vehicle
- » An Important Political Week Begins
- » Caretaker Social Minister: No Capsulation of Foreigners Should be Allowed
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)