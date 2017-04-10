Education Minister Unveils Anti-Aggression Plan



Education and Science Minister Nikolay Denkov on Monday unveiled an interdepatmental Plan for Agression Prevention and Better Security at the education institutions.

Denkov said ‘’We can expect that school aggression will end when becomes a fact in society. This, however, will not take place very soon, so we must take measures.’’

To this end the Education Ministry has proposed amendments to the State Standard for Inclusive Education and to an ordinance on doctors’s officers at schools. By the end of May 2017 there will be a system of interaction between teachers and doctors of their students.

Teachers and students will receive a practical guidelines for action in case of accident, violence or other critical situation.

In every school there will be placed posters which promote the National child hotline 116 111. In various forms of prevention against the violence, teachers will be able to include older students. In this way, even older children will have the chance to explain to their classmates their rights and how to protect themselves against violence.



There will be role playing games, discussions, open classes with the participation of parents.

By the end of 2018 should be provided the necessary funds for medical care of each school. For every child irrespective of the size of the school will be provided access to a psychologist or school counselor.

Teachers will also pass training in first aid to students and to work with children who have emotional and behavioral problems. They will be trained how to deal with aggression and cybercrime.

In the fight against violence among children and students will be attracted the media and the Council for Electronic Media on which the Education Ministry will rely to promote the children's rights.



Funding for the plan’s implementation will have to be budgeted for 2018.

There are not enough school psychologists and school counsellors, said Denkov, adding that about BGN 17M are needed to ensure that each student has access to those specialists.