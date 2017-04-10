National Statistical Institute: Industrial Production Index up 3.7% in February Compared to Previous Month

According to preliminary data, in February 2017 the industrial production index of Bulgaria went up 3.7% compared to January 2017. In February 2017, an increase by 5.0% was reported compared to the same month in 2016. This is what data of the National Statistical Institute shows, quoted by Focus News.



Compared to the previous month, February 2017 saw an increase in extractive industries (5.5%) and manufacturing (5.2%), while a decrease was reported in production and distribution of electricity, heating, and gas (16.3%).



On an annual basis, an increase in industrial production was reported (14.9%), as well as in manufacturing (5.3%), and production and distribution of electricity heating and gas (2.6%).