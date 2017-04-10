Man and Woman Detained For the Murder of the Taxi Driver in Varna

Crime | April 10, 2017, Monday // 15:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Man and Woman Detained For the Murder of the Taxi Driver in Varna EPA/BGNES

In just a few hours, criminologist from Varna Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior announced that they found the perpetrators of a serious criminal offence.

At about 00:25 Bulgarian time, the police was notified about a dead body of a taxi driver found in his car, parked in the region of Kamenar village.

Pre-trial proceedings were initiated on the case.

Investigation was headed by a prosecutor from Varna Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Operational actions were immediately initiated to clarify the case and establish the perpetrators, in result of which two people were detained – a 25-year-old man from Dalgopol and a 23-year-old woman from Sveti Vlas. Work on the case continues, and indictments for robbery accompanied by murder are pending.

After the infictment, the two persons will be detained for 72 hours, before presenting them to the court to impose permanent custody.

 

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: taxi driver, Varna, Ministry of Interior
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria