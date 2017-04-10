Bulgarian Athlete Becomes Silver Medalist in EU Weightlifting

Bulgaria’s Vasil Gospodinov won a silver medal at the European Weightlifting Championships underway in Split, Croatia, according to BNR.

Gospodinov is competing in the 105kg weight class. He succeeded in lifting the total of 397 kg, enough to get him the silver. In the same weight class Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan lifted the total of 414 kg and won his first-ever European title.

The bronze went to Poland’s Arkadiusz Michalski who lifted the total of 387 kg.

In Split Gospodinov also won two bronze medals after he came third both in the snatch (180 kg) and the jerk (217 kg).



In the country rankings Bulgaria is 15th with one silver and three bronze medals.

Apart from Gospodinov, a bronze was won by 18-year-old Stilyan Grozdev in the 62 kg class.