Bulgarian Tennis Player Viktoriya Tomova Reaches Istanbul Tennis Tournament Final

Bulgarian tennis player Viktoriya Tomova has qualified for final of the hard court tennis tournament in Istanbul with a prize fund worth USD 25 000, according to BNR.

Third – seeded Tomova beat the former 31st in world rankings Magdalena Rybarikova 6:3, 7:6 (3) in a match that lasted close to 2 hours.

22-year-old Tomova has earned 30 points for the world rankings and USD 2091.

She is currently 150th. In the final Bulgarian faces Viktoria Kuzmova from Slovakia.