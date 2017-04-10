Bulgarian Tennis Player Viktoriya Tomova Reaches Istanbul Tennis Tournament Final
Sports | April 10, 2017, Monday // 14:59| Views: | Comments: 0
EPA/BGNES
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgarian tennis player Viktoriya Tomova has qualified for final of the hard court tennis tournament in Istanbul with a prize fund worth USD 25 000, according to BNR.
Third – seeded Tomova beat the former 31st in world rankings Magdalena Rybarikova 6:3, 7:6 (3) in a match that lasted close to 2 hours.
22-year-old Tomova has earned 30 points for the world rankings and USD 2091.
She is currently 150th. In the final Bulgarian faces Viktoria Kuzmova from Slovakia.
- » Bulgarian Athlete Becomes Silver Medalist in EU Weightlifting
- » Serious Progress For Bulgaria in the FIFA Rankings
- » Grigor Dimitrov getting closer to ATP top ten
- » European Open Amateur MMA Begins in Sofia
- » Special Olympics Athletes Back From Austria with 9 Medals
- » Stefka Kostadinova Re-Elected As BOC Chairwoman
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)