Taxi Driver Found Dead In His car in the Region of Varna

At about 00:25 Bulgarian time on April 10, the police was notified about a body of a taxi driver discovered in his car.



The car was parked in the region of Kamenar village. The site was investigated. Pre-trial proceedings were initiated on the case. Operational activities are carried out under the supervision of the Prosecutor’s Office.