Taxi Driver Found Dead In His car in the Region of Varna

Bulgaria: Taxi Driver Found Dead In His car in the Region of Varna photo: BGNES

A taxi driver was discovered dead in his car in the region of Kamenar village near Varna, the press centre of Varna Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior announced.

At about 00:25 Bulgarian time on April 10, the police was notified about a body of a taxi driver discovered in his car.

The car was parked in the region of Kamenar village. The site was investigated. Pre-trial proceedings were initiated on the case. Operational activities are carried out under the supervision of the Prosecutor’s Office.

