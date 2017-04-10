Sweden Observes Minute's Silence For Truck Attack Victims
April 10, 2017
EPA/BGNES
Sweden on Monday observed a minute of silence for the victims of last week's truck attack by a Uzbek man whom police believe was a jihadist sympathiser, AFP reported.
Under grey and rainy skies, with flags flying at half-mast, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, most of the royal family, and Stockholm Mayor Karin Wanngard took part in a ceremony outside Stockholm's City Hall.
