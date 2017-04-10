Negotiation Teams of GERB and United Patriots Hold Meeting at National Assembly

The negotiation teams of Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) and United Patriots – NFSB, Ataka, and VMRO are holding a meeting at the National Assembly building in relation to forming a government, according to Focus News.



From GERB, the following people are participating in the meeting between the two formations: Deputy Chair of the party Tsvetan Tsvetanov, Vladislav Goranov, Delyan Dobrev.



From United Patriots, the participants in negotiations are: Boris Yachev, leader of Ataka Volen Siderov, leader of VMRO Krasimir Karakachanov, and leader of NFSB Valeri Simeonov, Miglena Aleksandrova, Desislav Chukov, and Stanislav Stanilov.