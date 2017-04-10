Negotiation Teams of GERB and United Patriots Hold Meeting at National Assembly
The negotiation teams of Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) and United Patriots – NFSB, Ataka, and VMRO are holding a meeting at the National Assembly building in relation to forming a government, according to Focus News.
From GERB, the following people are participating in the meeting between the two formations: Deputy Chair of the party Tsvetan Tsvetanov, Vladislav Goranov, Delyan Dobrev.
From United Patriots, the participants in negotiations are: Boris Yachev, leader of Ataka Volen Siderov, leader of VMRO Krasimir Karakachanov, and leader of NFSB Valeri Simeonov, Miglena Aleksandrova, Desislav Chukov, and Stanislav Stanilov.
- » 5km Long Queue of Trucks Formed at the Exit of Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint, 4km at Lesovo Checkpoint
- » Education Minister Unveils Anti-Aggression Plan
- » 8km Long Queue of Trucks Formed at the Exit of Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint
- » Illegal Migrants Discovered in Cargo Vehicle
- » An Important Political Week Begins
- » Caretaker Social Minister: No Capsulation of Foreigners Should be Allowed