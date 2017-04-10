Negotiation Teams of GERB and United Patriots Hold Meeting at National Assembly

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 10, 2017, Monday
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Negotiation Teams of GERB and United Patriots Hold Meeting at National Assembly EPA/BGNES

The negotiation teams of Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) and United Patriots – NFSB, Ataka, and VMRO are holding a meeting at the National Assembly building in relation to forming a government, according to Focus News.

From GERB, the following people are participating in the meeting between the two formations: Deputy Chair of the party Tsvetan Tsvetanov, Vladislav Goranov, Delyan Dobrev.

From United Patriots, the participants in negotiations are: Boris Yachev, leader of Ataka Volen Siderov, leader of VMRO Krasimir Karakachanov, and leader of NFSB Valeri Simeonov, Miglena Aleksandrova, Desislav Chukov, and Stanislav Stanilov.

GERB, National Assembly, United Patriots, Ataka, VMRO
