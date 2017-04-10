Serious Growth of Bulgaria’s Foreign Turnover

Goods to the overall tune of EUR 3.97 bln. Were exported outside Bulgaria in January and February 2017, or 12.7% more on the same period of 2016, the National Statistical Institute reports, quoted by BNR.



At the same time the size of import has grown by 18.5% to EUR 4. 4 bln.



The export for countries outside the EU went up by 20% over the first two months of the year and import grew up by 31%.

These numbers are respectively 7.2% and 16.5% at the trade within the EU.

The February data on the turnover with the EU will be announced to the public in May.