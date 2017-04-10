8km Long Queue of Trucks Formed at the Exit of Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 10, 2017, Monday // 12:00| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 8km Long Queue of Trucks Formed at the Exit of Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint EPA/BGNES

An 8km long queue of cargo vehicles formed at the exit on the Bulgarian – Turkish border at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, the press centre of Chief Directorate Border Police announced. 

At Lesovo border checkpoint, a queue of about 3km of trucks formed at the exit. At the Bulgarian – Serbian, Bulgarian – Macedonian, Bulgarian – Greek, and Bulgarian – Romanian border, traffic is normal at all border checkpoints

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kapitan Andreevo, border-checkpoint
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria