8km Long Queue of Trucks Formed at the Exit of Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint
EPA/BGNES
An 8km long queue of cargo vehicles formed at the exit on the Bulgarian – Turkish border at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, the press centre of Chief Directorate Border Police announced.
At Lesovo border checkpoint, a queue of about 3km of trucks formed at the exit. At the Bulgarian – Serbian, Bulgarian – Macedonian, Bulgarian – Greek, and Bulgarian – Romanian border, traffic is normal at all border checkpoints
