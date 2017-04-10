Illegal Migrants Discovered in Cargo Vehicle
File photo: EPA/BGNES
14 illegal migrants were discovered during an inspection of a cargo vehicle in Burgas. The truck was with a Sofia registration plate and was driven by a 37-year-old man, from the capital city and known by the police, BNR reported.
A total of 14 male illegal migrants were on the truck who said they were Afghani and Pakistani citizens.
A pre – trial proceeding has been started against the driver for trafficking.
