Illegal Migrants Discovered in Cargo Vehicle

April 10, 2017, Monday
Bulgaria: Illegal Migrants Discovered in Cargo Vehicle File photo: EPA/BGNES

14 illegal migrants were discovered during an inspection of a cargo vehicle in Burgas. The truck was with a Sofia registration plate and was driven by a 37-year-old man, from the capital city and known by the police, BNR reported.

 A total of 14 male illegal migrants were on the truck who said they were Afghani and Pakistani citizens.

 A pre – trial proceeding has been started against the driver for trafficking.

