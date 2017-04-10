An Important Political Week Begins

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 10, 2017, Monday // 10:58| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: An Important Political Week Begins EPA/BGNES

It is expected that during the next few days Boyko Borisov to meet with the leaders of the Bulgarian Socialist Party and  Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) at the National Assembly building.

The reason for the upcoming meeting is not the future cabinet but the tension in Southeastern Europe, migration flows and the Presidency of the European Union.


Apart that, the talks between GERB and the United Patriots will continue. One of the main issues among the talks between them are the pensions.

 However, expectations are up to April 19 Bulgaria to have a coalition government. 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: GERB, Boyko Borisov, Movement for Rights and Freedoms, Bulgarian Socialist Party
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria