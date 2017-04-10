An Important Political Week Begins
It is expected that during the next few days Boyko Borisov to meet with the leaders of the Bulgarian Socialist Party and Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) at the National Assembly building.
The reason for the upcoming meeting is not the future cabinet but the tension in Southeastern Europe, migration flows and the Presidency of the European Union.
Apart that, the talks between GERB and the United Patriots will continue. One of the main issues among the talks between them are the pensions.
However, expectations are up to April 19 Bulgaria to have a coalition government.
