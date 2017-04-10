Caretaker Social Minister: No Capsulation of Foreigners Should be Allowed

In the process of integration, any capsulation of foreigners should be avoided, caretaker Social Minister Galab Donev told the Bulgarian National Radio.

He is among the authors of the new draft of regulations aimed at the integration of migrants who have been granted asylum.

Command of the Bulgarian language is a key factor of integration, the social minister said. He explained that a special integration booklet would be issued to foreigners with information about their integration progress.

‘’Real integration becomes a fact when the foreigner has received education, has been trained well enough to speak Bulgarian; his or her health surveillance is provided and he or she has access to health services as well as to the labour market; he or she is employed and has a proper place to live’’, Donev explained.