120 People Join Blood Donation Caompaign
Society | April 10, 2017, Monday // 09:12| Views: | Comments: 0
On Palm Sunday 120 people took part in the blood donation campaign, organized by the Bulgarian Red Cross, according to BNR.
The campaign was also supported by the Bulgarian Orthodox Church. Hospitals in Sofia need more that 100 liters of blood daily and that is why regular blood donation is of great importance, doctors say.
