President Rumen Radev: Geopolitical Security Environment is Very Volatile

President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev

President Rumen Radev will detail the reasoning behind his proposal to curb the electoral rights of expat Bulgarians in an address to the nation. He told reporters that ‘’there will be enough time for discussion, the point is that it has already started’’.

Asked if there is a threat to Bulgaria’s security after the series of terror attacks in Europe, Radv said the geopolitical security environment is very volatile.

‘’We need to draw conclusions and take measures’’, the President said.

He also added that he hoped a stable, efficient government would be formed soon because ‘’there are many problems it has to solve

