Former Energy Minister: Bulgaria Should Not Miss Deadline For Negotiations with Gazprom

Bulgaria must not miss the deadline set by the European Commission to present its demands in negotiations with Gazpom, former Minister of Energy Traycho Traykov said in an interview for the Bulgarian National Radio.

Traykov recalled that the EC antitrust investigation against Gazprom was now in its final stage and the price of gas in Germany and Bulgaria should become the same.

The only difference would come from transit fees. This means 30 or more percent lower price in Bulgaria, he said.

'’Bulgaria should also demand that deliveries continue to come through the shortest route through Ukraine and Romania’’, Traykov added.