Former Energy Minister: Bulgaria Should Not Miss Deadline For Negotiations with Gazprom
Bulgaria must not miss the deadline set by the European Commission to present its demands in negotiations with Gazpom, former Minister of Energy Traycho Traykov said in an interview for the Bulgarian National Radio.
Traykov recalled that the EC antitrust investigation against Gazprom was now in its final stage and the price of gas in Germany and Bulgaria should become the same.
The only difference would come from transit fees. This means 30 or more percent lower price in Bulgaria, he said.
'’Bulgaria should also demand that deliveries continue to come through the shortest route through Ukraine and Romania’’, Traykov added.
- » National Statistical Institute: Industrial Production Index up 3.7% in February Compared to Previous Month
- » Sweden Observes Minute's Silence For Truck Attack Victims
- » Serious Growth of Bulgaria’s Foreign Turnover
- » Most Powerful Steam Locomotive in Europe Starts From Sofia to Kyustendil
- » New Prices of The Thermal Energy in The Country
- » Heating Prices Officially Up to 38%