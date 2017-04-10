Former Energy Minister: Bulgaria Should Not Miss Deadline For Negotiations with Gazprom

Business | April 10, 2017, Monday // 08:17| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Former Energy Minister: Bulgaria Should Not Miss Deadline For Negotiations with Gazprom photo: BGNES

Bulgaria  must not miss the deadline set by the European Commission to present its demands in negotiations with Gazpom, former Minister of Energy Traycho Traykov said in an interview for the Bulgarian National Radio.

 Traykov recalled that the EC antitrust investigation against Gazprom was now in its final stage and the price of gas in Germany and Bulgaria should become the same.

 The only difference would come from transit fees. This means 30 or more percent lower price in Bulgaria, he said.

 '’Bulgaria should also demand that deliveries continue to come through the shortest route through Ukraine and Romania’’, Traykov added.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European Commission, Gazprom, Traycho Traykov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria