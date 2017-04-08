There is No Information on Injured Bulgarian Citizens in the Stockholm Incident
photo : BGNES
So far there is no information on injured Bulgarian citizens in the Stockholm incident, involving a van ripped into a group of people outside a lively storehouse near the main pedestrian street of the Swedish capital city, the Bulgarian foreign ministry reports, quoted by BNR.
Bulgarian embassy in Stockholm is in constant touch with the local authorities, the ministry further outlines.
