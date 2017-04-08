Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Supports US Air Strikes on Syria

Bulgaria accepts air strikes of the US armed forces on an airfield of the Syrian Air Force as part of the efforts for solving the problem of chemical weapons in Syria.

This is laid out in an official release of the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry on the occasion of the US missile attack on Syrian Shayrat Airfield, BGNES reports, quoted by BNR.

‘’Bulgaria supports all international efforts aimed at reaching peace and finding a political solution for Syria. Unconditional and full support is needed on the part of the international community for Syrian talks under UN aegis with a view to holding effective political negotiations in compliance with Resolution 2254 of the UN Security Council and with the 2012 Geneva Communique’’, reads the release of the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry.



