Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Supports US Air Strikes on Syria
Bulgaria accepts air strikes of the US armed forces on an airfield of the Syrian Air Force as part of the efforts for solving the problem of chemical weapons in Syria.
This is laid out in an official release of the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry on the occasion of the US missile attack on Syrian Shayrat Airfield, BGNES reports, quoted by BNR.
‘’Bulgaria supports all international efforts aimed at reaching peace and finding a political solution for Syria. Unconditional and full support is needed on the part of the international community for Syrian talks under UN aegis with a view to holding effective political negotiations in compliance with Resolution 2254 of the UN Security Council and with the 2012 Geneva Communique’’, reads the release of the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry.
- » There is No Information on Injured Bulgarian Citizens in the Stockholm Incident
- » Increasing Number of Migrants Leave Bulgarian Refugee Centers
- » UDF, DSB, ABV and "Movement 21" Will Be Out from Their Headquarters in Sofia
- » Fingerprint Identification System in Hospitals to Stop Working
- » Minister Stefan Yanev meets in Sofia with Brigadier General Paul Nelson
- » Talks on Formation of Coalition Government Continue