Most Powerful Steam Locomotive in Europe Starts From Sofia to Kyustendil

Bulgaria: Most Powerful Steam Locomotive in Europe Starts From Sofia to Kyustendil File photo: EPA/BGNES

Minister of Tourism Stela Baltova has given the start to the debut tourist line of Europe’s most powerful steam locomotive named Baba Metsa (Granny Bear), announced from BNR.

It starts the journey from Sofia to reach the western town of Kyustendil where the tourists on the train will be welcomed by tourist guides.

On Palm Sunday it will take passengers to the Monastery of Cherepish.

Locomotive driver Angel Alexiev explains that the locomotive has been made exclusively for Bulgaria.

Following keen interest in this new tourist attraction the state railways BDZ have decided to add to the train composition a Corona Express royal carriage. A historian from BDZ welcomes tourists who want to have a look inside the historical carriage.

