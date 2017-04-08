Increasing Number of Migrants Leave Bulgarian Refugee Centers

During the outgoing week 236 migrants have left of the centers of the Bulgarian State Agency for Refugees on their own will. This is according to Interior Ministry statistics for migration pressure, BGNES reports, quoted by BNR.



On April 6, the occupancy rate of the closed – type centers of the Interior Ministry Migration Directorate was61%.



The trend is insignificant migration pressure on the Bulgarian – Turkish border continues. Statistics suggest that since the beginning of the year, 835 foreign nationals have been deported from the country.



The number of detained migrants who have entered Bulgaria illegally is 741.