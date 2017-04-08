Increasing Number of Migrants Leave Bulgarian Refugee Centers

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 8, 2017, Saturday // 12:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Increasing Number of Migrants Leave Bulgarian Refugee Centers EPA/BGNES

During the outgoing week 236 migrants have left of the centers of the Bulgarian State Agency for Refugees on their own will. This is according to Interior Ministry statistics for migration pressure, BGNES reports, quoted by BNR.

 On April 6, the occupancy rate of the closed – type centers of the Interior Ministry Migration Directorate was61%.

 The trend is insignificant migration pressure on the Bulgarian – Turkish border continues. Statistics suggest that since the beginning of the year, 835 foreign nationals have been deported from the country.

 The number of detained migrants who have entered Bulgaria illegally is 741.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: refugee centers, interior ministry, illegally
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria