New Prices of The Thermal Energy in The Country

Heating and hot water in the country will be more expensive from today. The reason for the increase in gas price by nearly 30% from 1 April. The new prices of thermal energy are different in the different cities because of the characteristics of individual district heating, such as how much natural gas is using.

Final and despite protests: heating, hot water and the current most expensive striker appreciation in Pleven with 37.4% where the price of heating and hot water rise from the current BGN 46.79 per megawatt of BGN 64.29, VAT excluded.

In Sofia service jumped with 22.7% and the local residents will now pay BGN79.20VAT.

Price increases in Razgrad is 23.3%, 24.4% in Vratsa.



In the warm sea capital the rising is by 22.7% .



In Burgas the price increase is 25.6%, Plovdiv - the service price jumped to 21.8%.

The lowest price increase will be in Veliko Tarnovo by almost 18% or BGN 86.24, VAT excluded.