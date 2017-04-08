UDF, DSB, ABV and "Movement 21" Will Be Out from Their Headquarters in Sofia

The Regional Administration of Sofia will send official notices to the political leadership of the Union for Democratic Forces (UDF), Democrats for Strong Bulgaria (DSB), "Movement 21" and ABV demanding to leave the government buildings that inhabit against preferential rent.

UDF will have to leave the headquarters on the "Rakovski" str., DSB with its headquarters on "Karnigradska" str. and "Movement 21" with offices on blvd. "Vitosha" 12. The party of the expresident Georgi Parvanov - ABC will split the building on the "Vrabcha" str.

UDF, DSB, ABV and "Movement 21" failed to pass the 4% 4% barrier for entry to the legislature and remained outside parliament.