Another Man Is Arrested in the Investigation of the Bombing in Stockholm

Swedish police detained another person in the investigation of the bombing in Stockholm, reported local newspaper "Express", quoted by Tass.

The arrest was made in the northern metropolitan suburb Yulsta. The operation included 10 police cars. The detainee was handcuffed and taken in a police car.

The first arrested by the police in the investigation of the bombing in Stockholm has expressed sympathy for Hezbollah "Islamic state," reported the local newspaper "Aftonbladet", quoted by Tass.

39-year-old man was arrested by a police patrol in the suburb of Stockholm Meshta. He is a citizen of Uzbekistan. It is not known how long he lives in Sweden. On his Facebook page are uploaded some propaganda films ID.

Yesterday a truck hit people on the street in central Stockholm, covering a distance of 50 meters. Four people have been killed and 15 injured, nine of them seriously.



There is an investigation version of a terrorist attack.