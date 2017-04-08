USA: All Our Missiles Struck Their Targets in Syria

All American cruise missiles "Tomahawk" fired at the military airport in the Syrian province of Homs, have plagued their assigned targets, said at a briefing for journalists the spokesman of the White House. "All 59 rockets have plagued their goals," he said.

Earlier, the spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry Gen. Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing for journalists in Moscow that "according to the Russian means of objective control to Syrian base were flown only 23 missiles" Tomahawk ".

White House spokesman said that President Donald Trump has decided the operation against Syria about 16 pm. local time (on the east coast of the US). The shelling of Syria began around 17:40 pm. (00:40 pm. yesterday morning our time). Around 20:30 began notifying foreign leaders and the leadership of the US Congress for the upcoming strike.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expressed disappointment with Russia's negative reaction to the missile strikes in Syria, but added that Moscow's support to the regime of President Bashar Assad is not surprising.

"I am disappointed by the reaction of the russians because it indicates their support to the Assad regime," said Tillerson, who will have to visit Moscow next week. "In particular, the response demonstrates the support of the Kremlin regime that carried out horrific attacks on his own people," added the politician.

"I think it's frustrating, but unfortunately I will say that it is not really surprising," he concluded.