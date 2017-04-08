World Day for Honor the Victims Romani During World War II

On 8 April romani all around the world pay tribute to victims romani during World War II. It was declared as Romani Day in 1990, during the 4th World Romani Congress of the International Organization "Romani Union" in honor of the first major international meeting of representatives of the Romani ethnic group - the first Romani Congress, held on April 8th 1971 in London.

In 1992, the United Nations and the European Union as a proposal from the International Organization "Roma Union", announced April 8th as the International Day of Romani.

The Congress adopted romani anthem and flag. The anthem is popular in Bulgaria as the song "Romani anthem". The flag of the organization is red wheel with 16 spokes on the flight in blue and green.

Fields symbolize the sky and grass as loving and free nomadic life of romani in the past. Wheel with 16 spokes in ancient India was called "Chakra". It is present in the romani flag to remind the Indian origin of romani and the long road they have been through from India to Europe.