Heating Prices Officially Up to 38%
Business | April 7, 2017, Friday // 18:16| Views: | Comments: 0
EPA/BGNES
Heating prices officially up to 38%, announced from Nova TV. The new prices are taking effect from today.
For Sofia the increase will be 22.7% The greatest increase in prices is in Pleven – 37% and the smallest in Veliko Tarnovo – 17.9%. In Plovdiv, the increase will be 25.61%.
Electricity prices will also increase by 1%.
