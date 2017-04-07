Heating Prices Officially Up to 38%

Business | April 7, 2017, Friday // 18:16| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Heating Prices Officially Up to 38% EPA/BGNES

Heating prices officially up to 38%, announced from Nova TV. The new prices are taking effect from today.


For Sofia the increase will be 22.7% The greatest increase in prices is in Pleven – 37% and the smallest in Veliko Tarnovo – 17.9%. In Plovdiv, the increase will be 25.61%.

 

Electricity prices will also increase by 1%.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: heating, electricity, increase
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria