Fingerprint Identification System in Hospitals to Stop Working

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 7, 2017, Friday // 18:15| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Fingerprint Identification System in Hospitals to Stop Working

National Health Insurance Fund announced that the operation of the system for fingerprint identification in hospitals stopped working exactly at 17:30 today.

In today's edition of the State newspaper was published the final decision of the Supreme Administrative Court to cancel the new registration system and the previous method of admission and discharge - only ID card is officially returned.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fingerprint, ID, hospitals
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria