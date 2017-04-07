Fingerprint Identification System in Hospitals to Stop Working
National Health Insurance Fund announced that the operation of the system for fingerprint identification in hospitals stopped working exactly at 17:30 today.
In today's edition of the State newspaper was published the final decision of the Supreme Administrative Court to cancel the new registration system and the previous method of admission and discharge - only ID card is officially returned.
