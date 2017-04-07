Minister Stefan Yanev meets in Sofia with Brigadier General Paul Nelson

Caretaker Minister of Defense Stefan Yanev has met with Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence of NATO Brigadier General Paul D.Nelson, the ministry reports, quoted by BNR.

Brigadier General Nelson has been invited to Sofia by Head of the Military Information Service Brigadier General Svetoslav Daskalov. The regional security environment and the challenges, faced by NATO in its peace and stability guaranteeing role have been discussed at the meeting.

Opinions have been exchanged on issues of mutual interest.



