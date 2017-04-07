UN Security Council to Meet Friday on US Strikes in Syria
World | April 7, 2017, Friday // 17:19| Views: | Comments: 0
EPA/BGNES
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The UN Security Council will meet on Friday at 11:30 am (1530 GMT) to discuss the US missile strikes on Syria, US diplomats said, reported AFP.
The UN Security Council will meet on Friday at 11:30 am (1530 GMT) to discuss the US missile strikes on Syria, US diplomats said, reported AFP.
Russia demanded an emergency meeting after angrily denouncing the military action as an "aggression against a sovereign state."
- » Stockholm Truck Crash: 'Several Dead' as Vehicle Crashes Into Crowd of People
- » US Strike killed 4, Nearly Destroyed Syria Base
- » Foreign Minister Walid Muallem: Syria Did Not And Will Not Use Chemical Weapons
- » Turkey Says Chemical Weapons Used in Syria Attack
- » Donald Trump Says Syria Chemical Attack Has Changed His View of Assad
- » Moldova, Montenegro Agree on Cooperation within European Integration
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)