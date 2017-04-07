UN Security Council to Meet Friday on US Strikes in Syria

The UN Security Council will meet on Friday at 11:30 am (1530 GMT) to discuss the US missile strikes on Syria, US diplomats said, reported AFP.

Russia demanded an emergency meeting after angrily denouncing the military action as an "aggression against a sovereign state."

