Stockholm Truck Crash: 'Several Dead' as Vehicle Crashes Into Crowd of People (UPDATED)

At least five people have died and several more have been injured after a hijacked truck ploughed into a shopping centre during a terror attack in Stockholm, according to Independent.

The Prime Minister, Stefan Lofven, said everything indicated it was ‘’a terror attack’’.



Swedish police said several people were injured after the truck was driven into people on the street in central Stockholm, the police rushed to the scene and shots have been fired, Swedish radio reported.



It is unclear whether the incident is terror-related, but let to hundreds fleeing the area in panic.

The capital was immediately locked down as police set up barricades, suspended public transport and warned people to avoid the city centre. Police later evacuated the central train station close to where the attack took place, the Guardian says.



Photos on social media showed the truck crashed into the corner of the Ahlens upmarket shopping centre with its cab on fire.



A witness told Swedish daily paper Aftonbladet: “I went to the main street when a big truck came out of nowhere. I could not see if anyone was driving it but it got out of control. I saw at least two being run over. I ran as fast as I could from there.”



Another witness told the paper they saw hundreds of people “running for their lives” outside the shopping centre.

One person has been arrested, official said.





