Stockholm Truck Crash: 'Several Dead' as Vehicle Crashes Into Crowd of People

At least three people have been killed after a truck crashed into a crowd of people on the streets of Stockholm, according to Independent.

Swedish police said several people were injured after the truck was driven into people on the street in central Stockholm. rushed to the scene and shots have been fired, Swedish radio reported.

It is unclear whether the incident is terror-related, but let to hundreds fleeing the area in panic. 

The incident occurred at Ahlens Mall in Drottninggatan, a shopping area of the city, which has been cordoned off.

A witness told Swedish daily paper Aftonbladet: “I went to the main street when a big truck came out of nowhere. I could not see if anyone was driving it but it got out of control. I saw at least two being run over. I ran as fast as I could from there.”

Another witness told the paper they saw hundreds of people “running for their lives” outside the shopping centre.



 
