Talks on Formation of Coalition Government Continue

Bulgaria: Talks on Formation of Coalition Government Continue

The second round of the talks between experts from GERB and the United Patriots on the formation of a coalition government started in parliament on Friday, according to BNR.

 The issues which the Patriots are disputing, and on which accord is difficult to reach, are pensions and the introduction of a majority election system.

 The two formations have declared that they will first finalize their joint programme for government, only then they will start negotiation on the distribution of mistrial seats.

 According to unofficial sources, full agreement can be expected by Monday or Tuesday next week.

