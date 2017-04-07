Serious Progress For Bulgaria in the FIFA Rankings

Bulgaria: Serious Progress For Bulgaria in the FIFA Rankings

A serious progress is noted by the Bulgarian national football team in the FIFA monthly rankings, according to BGNES.

The selection of Peter Hubchev moves with 16 places and now occupies 55th place in the ranking for April with a total of 614 points. The reason for this progress is the Lions' victory over the Netherlands in the World Cup qualifying standings for World Cup 2018.

At the end of the last month Bulgarians won with 2:0 over their rivals and by those three points they kept their real chances for places in group "A". Otherwise the leader in the rankings now is the national team of Brazil, who shifted Argentina from first place.

Selecao leads with 1661 points, while the "Gaucho Land" with 1603. After them in the top 10 rank are the team of Germany (1464), Chile(1403), Colombia (1348), France (1294), Belgium (1281), Portugal (1259), Switzerland (1212) and Spain (1204).

