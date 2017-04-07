Protest in Front of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission Building in Sofia Ends
EPA/BGNES
The protest in front of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) building in Sofia ended.
Dozens of people gathered to express their dissatisfaction with the increase of energy and water prices.
Transit on Knyaz Aleksandar Dondukov Boulevard, which was blocked by the protesters, is already completely restored.
