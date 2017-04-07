The House of Cinema To Show the Best of "Sofia Film Fest" Until April 15th

Godless, Glory, Storm, Tony Erdmann, Moonlight and some other titles from the finished already "Sofia Film Fest" can be seen again in the House of Cinema in Sofia until April 15th.

The rubric Gourmet Cinema will present two documentaries about wine, accompanied by tastings.

"Andre - the voice of Wine" by director Marc Chelichef will tell the story of a Russian aristocrat who devoted his life to the wine, taking its production to the art more than to the business. The screening will take place on April 12 at 19.00.

Another title of the rubric is going to be the Wine of Priory - the story of a group of hippies, popular as "The Magnificent Five" who managed to revive one of the poorest areas of Catalonia with winemaking. Viewers will be able to watch it on April 7 at 18.00.

"The Emperor" – a documentary by Luc Jacquet for the journey of two penguins will be shown on April 8, 9 and 12 at the House of Cinema.

Besides these, the movie Belgian King and the two other documentaries - Eye of the Minotaur and Pustinyatsi can also be seen again.