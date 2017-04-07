Protest Organised in Front of EWRC Building in Sofia Against Increase Heating and Water Prices

Dozens of Bulgarian citizens are protesting in front of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) building in Sofia against the proposed increase of heating and water prices from April 1, 2017, according to Focus News.

By the present moment, the situation is normal, and police presence in the area is increased. The EWRC building has been surrounded and access to it has been limited.

Municipal councillors at the Sofia Municipal Council from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) group are with the protesters, as well as newly elected MP from BSP for Bulgaria Aleksandar Simov.

At a closed sitting, today the EWRC is expected to make a final decision about the change in heating and electricity prices.

Earlier today, two of the protesters attempted to enter the EWRC building. They managed to pass through the metal enclosures, and moved towards the entrance of the building where the EWRC sitting is taking place. They were stopped by the authorities before managing to do so.

Due to the protests the route of tram lines is temporarily changed, the press centre of Sofia Municipality announced.

The trams of the lines in question will travel to Vasil Levski monument. Additional buses will be provided to transport passengers from Vaskresenie Str to Central Sofia Market Hall.

