3km Long Queue of Trucks Formed Lesovo and Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoints

3km long queue of cargo vehicles formed at Lesovo border checkpoint and Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint at the exit of the country, the press centre of Bulgaria’s Chief Directorate Border Police announced.



Traffic is intense at the Bulgarian-Turkish border and at all border checkpoints of the Bulgarian-Serbian border. The information is by 06:00 Bulgarian time.



On the Bulgarian-Romanian border at Dunav Most Ruse and Dunav Most Vidin border checkpoints, queues of trucks about 3km long at the exit of the country have formed.



On the Bulgarian-Greek border at Kulata border checkpoint, a queue of about 2km of trucks formed at the exit. On the Bulgarian-Macedonian border, traffic was normal at all border checkpoints.



Furthermore, until 18:00 Bulgarian time, transit between km 392 and km 408 of Hemus highway will be limited to one lane because of partial repair activities, the press centre of Road Infrastructure Agency announced.



Traffic is regulated by policemen. Transit will be limited to the lane on which no repairs are being done.