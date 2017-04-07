Bulgarians With Dual Citizenship – Bulgarian and Turkish Can Vote in the Referendum in Turkey as of Today

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 7, 2017, Friday // 11:31| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarians With Dual Citizenship – Bulgarian and Turkish Can Vote in the Referendum in Turkey as of Today

Bulgarians with dual citizenship – Bulgarian and Turkish – as well as Turkish citizens living in this country can vote in the national referendum on constitutional amendments in Turkey as of today, BNR said.

 To this end, at the request of the Turkish side, polling stations are open for voting on 7, 8 and 9 April at the Turkish embassy in Sofia and the two consulates in Plovdiv and Burgas nine days before the referendum on April 16. Turkish law allows for voting in customs zones.

 There are customs zones in 74 border checkpoints along Turkey’s borders, three of which along the border with Bulgaria.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Referendum, turkey, citizenship
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria