Bulgarians With Dual Citizenship – Bulgarian and Turkish Can Vote in the Referendum in Turkey as of Today

Bulgarians with dual citizenship – Bulgarian and Turkish – as well as Turkish citizens living in this country can vote in the national referendum on constitutional amendments in Turkey as of today, BNR said.

To this end, at the request of the Turkish side, polling stations are open for voting on 7, 8 and 9 April at the Turkish embassy in Sofia and the two consulates in Plovdiv and Burgas nine days before the referendum on April 16. Turkish law allows for voting in customs zones.

There are customs zones in 74 border checkpoints along Turkey’s borders, three of which along the border with Bulgaria.