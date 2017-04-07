Editor/Reporter is Wanted!

Novinite.com is Bulgaria’s largest English-language news provider. Our readers include businessmen, diplomats, foreigners living in Bulgaria, Bulgarian communities abroad, and people from all over the world who are interested in Bulgaria.



About 60% of our 15 000 unique daily visitors come from abroad, and 40% of them are stationed in Bulgaria.

Our mission is to provide real-time, objective and accurate news on events and developments in Bulgaria and around the world.



Job Description

This is a full-time position Monday to Friday. Hours and days may be adjusted as work requires; periodic weekend work is likely.

Qualifications:

- We are looking for passionate freelance journalist/editor/reporter to be part of our team. The story of journalism by the people, for the people!



The main Goal should be to report news and great stories!



- The ideal candidate will be deadline-driven with an interest in story-telling and reporting. Experience and a master’s degree is preferred but not required for an applicant with a desire to learn.



- Photography experience is a bonus.



- The successful candidate will have the ability to write concisely and accurately. Maintains a strong familiarity with local and national news and issues of the day by reading newspapers and monitoring competition to the point that reporter can generally speak to issues credibly during breaking news situations.



- Extremely passionate about innovative online media paradigms, social journalism and democracy in the information system.



- Some/Strong knowledge of publishing content on the web. If not – we are ready to teach you!



- Ability to verify sources and fact-check articles.



- Good English skills.

Main responsibilities:



- Publishing high quality news and stories about the topics covered by Novinite.com including : Breaking News, Politics, Business/Finance, Sport, Culture.



- Share and promote the news on social media platforms and through social networks to increase the number of the readers.



We offer:



- Training for the approved applicant



- International business experience



- A creative and dynamic work environment



- Excellent career progression



- An attractive salary package that is in line with your experience and achievements



Do you share our passion?



If you think that you’re the right candidate and you are challenged by this career opportunity, please send us your CV in English to kyordanova@novinite.com. Only short-listed candidates will be contracted.