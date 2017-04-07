President Radev: "I Won't Sit Silent and Idle When Bulgaria's Sovereignty Is Concerned"

photo: EPA/BGNES

Responding to reproaches of being involved in the government draft of amendments to the Bulgarian Citizenship Act, envisaging restrictions to the voting right of Bulgarians abroad, President Rumen Radev stated that the head of state does not submit bills, but that this not mean he does not relate to or is not responsible for problems of particular importance to society or national security.

In an official statement, the Bulgarian president emphasized that he stated, at the very beginning of his term of office, that he would not keep his silence or stand idle in matters concerning the sovereignty of Bulgaria.

"In recent days, the tension surrounding the Bill to Supplement the Bulgarian Citizenship Act and the planned amendments to other laws escalated. I stated at the very start of my term in office that I will not stay silent and idle when Bulgaria's sovereignty is concerned’’, said his statement.

 ‘’We have been witnessing escalating attempts at interference in the Bulgarian election process. During the latest pre-electoral campaign, different parties vied with each other with radical proposals, including for repealing dual citizenship, but once the vote was over, abandoned the idea. Yet, the problem does exist and can only be solved by laws, guaranteeing the constitutional rights of Bulgarians, but also the security and independence of the country’’, the President states.

 

