US Strike killed 4, Nearly Destroyed Syria Base

A US strike on a Syrian airbase ordered in retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack killed four soldiers on Friday and virtually destroyed its facilities, a monitoring group said, AFP reported.



"An air commodore was among the four soldiers killed," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.



"The airbase was almost completely destroyed - the runway, the fuel tanks and the air defences were all blown to pieces," the Britain-based monitoring group said.





''On Tuesday, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad launched a horrible chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians. Using a deadly nerve agent, Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women, and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack. No child of God should ever suffer such horror'', said the statement of the US President Donald Trump.

''Tonight, I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched. It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons. There can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons, violated its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention, and ignored the urging of the U.N. Security Council'', Trump added.







