Ongoing Consultations For Forming of New Cabinet

The future ministerial positions proportions haven’t been discussed again at today’s round of expert consultations between GERB and the United Patriots, said for the BNR leader of VMRP Krasimir Karakachanov.

'’The budget and pensions subject has been tackled, as it requires the compromise of those negotiating, since the pensions of the Bulgarians are really low and need updating’’, noted Karakachanov.

As far as the fight with everyday crime is concerned, GERB and the United Patriots have reached full consensus and measures have been outlined. The attitude towards small and medium – sized business has also been discussed, alongside the easing of the administrative obstacles with it faces.

‘’There are differences on the majoritarian voting system’s introduction defended by GERB, but those cannot stop the talks’’, Karakachanov added.