Ongoing Consultations For Forming of New Cabinet

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 6, 2017, Thursday // 17:15| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Ongoing Consultations For Forming of New Cabinet EPA/BGNES

The future ministerial positions proportions haven’t been discussed again at today’s round of expert consultations between GERB and the United Patriots, said for the BNR leader of VMRP Krasimir Karakachanov.

 '’The budget and pensions subject has been tackled, as it requires the compromise of those negotiating, since the pensions of the Bulgarians are really low and need updating’’, noted Karakachanov.  

 As far as the fight with everyday crime is concerned, GERB and the United Patriots have reached full consensus and measures have been outlined. The attitude towards small and medium – sized business has also been discussed, alongside the easing of the administrative obstacles with it faces.

 ‘’There are differences on the majoritarian voting system’s introduction defended by GERB, but those cannot stop the talks’’, Karakachanov added.  

 

 

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Karakachanov, GERB, United Patriots, discussion, government
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria